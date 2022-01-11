ALERT | OMICRON: The Fast spreading Virus

How fast does it spread?

Omicron virus spreads faster than its previous cousins. It was reported that the Delta variant of the corona virus was multiplying in 5 days whereas Omicron variants multiply in 1.5 to 3 days.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, said WHO. Scientists are concerned about the findings that Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity. The variant has spread in European countries with high level of population immunity more rapidly and forcing all the affected countries to put stringent restrictions. It is important to highlight that Omicron has been declared VoC (Variant of Concern) based on the observed mutations, their predicted features of increased transmission and immune evasion, and preliminary evidence of detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, such as increased reinfections.

In a recent research it has been reported that Omicron multiplies faster in airways and slower in lungs which makes it less-severe illness. “Compared to the earlier Delta variant, Omicron multiplies itself 70 times more quickly in tissues that line airway passages, which may facilitate person-to-person spread, '' they said. But in lung tissues, Omicron replicates 10 times more slowly than the original version of the coronavirus, which might contribute to less-severe illness”.

In a news release issued by Hong Kong University, study leader Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai said, "It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication" but also by each person's immune response to the infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.

Chan added, "By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic. Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from the Omicron variant is likely to be very significant."

A formal report of the findings is under peer review for publication and has not been released by the research team.