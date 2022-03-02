All about a Keynote Address

Further, we need to take note of an independent and native methodological voice being raised by social scientists living in what nowadays is called as “Global South”. They find limitations with scholarship more glued to universalist positioning ignoring particularity of a social reality. The specificity or particularity of a phenomenon can be examined better if looked at from a certain standpoint and hence emergence of “standpoint Theory”.

What “Democracy has done to India and what India is doing to Democracy” is an appropriate example of understanding the relevance of specificity. In 1980s many Indian social scientists wrote about “moving the centre to our location”. During this time many writings on “Native roots of social sciences” also caught our attention which also emerged more in reaction to over dependence on western paradigms.

This trend emerged in tune with the theory of indigenisation of social sciences but partly is reflection of the difficulty of employing western paradigms to explain third world problems.

While one can understand the nuances of this contestation there is a compelling case for us to keep the eyes wide open while researching a complex social reality. In retrospect Saintism or Sufism could have been a better conceptual alternative to secularism in South Asia and India in particular.

Secularism ran into rough weather in the turbulent Indian politics and found a place in the preamble of Indian constitution only in 1974. In India secularism is not the result of a clash between church and the state but an ideological convenience owing to a political urgency. For some people it was placed in the constitution for lack of a better word.