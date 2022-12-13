All you need to know about Hepatitis A?

What is viral Hepatitis?

Viral hepatitis is an infection that involves predominantly the liver. As of today, five unrelated hepatotropic pathogens, hepatitis A virus (HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), and hepatitis E virus (HEV) are recognized to cause almost all cases of viral hepatitis. Viral hepatitis is a global health problem. Hepatitis viruses play a significant role in the story of global disease and death and pose a colossal health challenge and despair.

What causes Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver etiologically related to HAV. Hepatitis A has global distribution with endemicity proportional to socio-economic conditions and standards of sanitation and hygiene. HAV infection is predominantly spread from one person to another through the orofecal route or by contaminated food and water. The clinical outcome is strongly correlated with age, being mostly subclinical ≤6 years and symptomatic in older children and adults.

What about the Hepatitis A virus?

HAV is an RNA virus, classified in the hepatovirus genus of the Picornaviridae family. HAV exists only as a single serotype, with three genotypes (1-III) that circulate in humans and three additional genotypes (IV-VI) recognized in non-human primates. Humans are the only natural host for HAV. The virus is a heat-stable and acid/ether-resistant RNA virus. The virion is a non-enveloped, symmetrical, small 27-nm, spherical particle. The HAV genome is about 7.5 kb (Fig 1).