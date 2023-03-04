All you need to know about missed and irregular heartbeats?

Serious forms of Heart Palpitation (Arrhythmias)

If the pulse rate becomes very rapid episodically and is associated with symptoms like dizziness or a transient loss of consciousness it can be a serious issue.

Your doctor would like to investigate you by carrying out tests like an echocardiography and an ECG monitoring for long periods of time using recorders like a Holter monitor ( which can continuously record the heart rhythm for 24 to 48 hours).

If the diagnosis of the rhythm disorder is still elusive, recordings up to a week can be made using an extended loop recorder (ELR). The diagnosis of the rhythm disorder (arrhythmia) is very important for treating it.

An arrhythmia often seen in senior citizens frequently is called atrial fibrillation. It leads to a very irregular and a very rapid pulse rate usually more than 150 beats/ minute.

An ECG during the palpitation is diagnostic. Underlying problems like high BP or a diseased heart valve or a birth defect (atrial septal defect, even after closure) need to be looked for.

This disorder besides producing a very scary rapid heartbeat can lead to formation of clots in the heart which can reach the brain leading to a brain stroke, resulting in a devastating paralysis. Such individuals must see a cardiologist at the earliest to prevent this catastrophe. These patients often need anti-coagulants for the long term. Aspirin alone is not effective.

Role of Lifestyle modification in patients with missed heart beats:

Young persons with no underlying heart disease and missing beats are amenable to these measures and do not need to take medicines.

1. Heart healthy diet, plenty of fruits, salads and leafy vegetables.

2. Regular exercise and sporting activities at least 5 times a week.

3. Avoiding excessive intake of stimulating beverages like coffee, and very strong tea.

4. Stop smoking

5. Avoid alcohol.

6. Stress management and relaxing techniques

7. Loose weight if overweight

8. Taking the prescribed medicines if advised by your treating doctor.