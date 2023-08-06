Aloha's GAT-23 picks up pace

BY ABDULLAH CHOUDHARY

To orient students from J&K to the competitive tests like NEET, JEE, IAS, KAS and other such tests, ALOHA J&K has been conducting the General Ability Test every year for past almost a decade. The test has largely benefitted the students who get familiarised to the competetive exams well in advance.

This year Aloha's GAT has gone a notch up by involving experts with global exposure from Thinksite, to make the test more professional and beneficial to the students. GAT-2023 was rolled out at an impressive function at the Royal Springs Golf Course. Afterwards the Aloha teams went to different schools to hold sessions on GAT, so that maximum students benefit from the test.

In its recent activities, Aloha team went to some top schools in Srinagar, like Kashmir Harvard School, and Crescent Public School, and explained the new elements that have been introduced in the GAT this year. The repsonse from the school management and the students was very positive.

Last week the Aloha team from Srinagar embarked on a meaningful journey to Kulgam, where it felicitated the district's brightest young minds who had excelled in a recently held district-level exam for Aloha students at Chawalgam, Kulgam. The event was a resounding success as the Aloha Team visited Crescent Public School, Imperial Convent School, and New Phool Bun Educational Institute, igniting a sense of achievement and fostering confidence amongst the honored students.

With great enthusiasm, the Aloha Team was received by the schools of the district. The felicitation ceremony not only celebrated the remarkable achievements of the students but also aimed to inspire and motivate them to strive for excellence in their educational journey.

During the ceremony, the Aloha Team presented the district toppers with well-deserved awards while imparting words of encouragement and wisdom. The esteemed representatives of Aloha underlined the importance of perseverance and dedication in the pursuit of knowledge, leaving an impact on the young minds.