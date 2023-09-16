Alzheimer’s Disease | A Comprehensive Guide for Patients and Families

September is recognized as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so today, we will know about Alzheimer’s disease in this article. A significant number of older adults are affected by this condition.We often confuse dementia with Alzheimer’s disease, but they are distinct conditions.

Difference Between Alzheimer’s and Dementia:

Dementia: Dementia is a broad term used to describe a set of cognitive symptoms that interfere with an individual’s daily functioning. It includes memory loss, impaired thinking, reasoning, and communication abilities. Dementia is not a specific disease but a collection of symptoms caused by various underlying conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Alzheimer’s is a specific and the most common cause of dementia. It has distinct pathological features in the brain, including the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits, such as beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles. These pathological changes progressively disrupt brain function, leading to cognitive decline and memory loss.

The risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s disease

Non-Modifiable Risk Factors:

Age: Age is the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The likelihood of developing the condition increases with advancing age, with the majority of cases occurring in individuals over 65.

Genetics: Family history and genetics play a role. Individuals with a family history of Alzheimer’s have a higher risk, and certain genetic mutations, such as the APOE ε4 allele, are associated with increased susceptibility.

Gender: Women are generally more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than men, in part because they tend to live longer.

Ethnicity: Some research suggests that certain ethnic groups may have a higher risk, but more studies are needed to confirm these associations.