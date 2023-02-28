Alzheimer's Disease - an overview

BY DR. INSHA RAUF

Alzheimer's disease, the leading cause of dementia, affects about 10% of those aged above 65 years and about 30% of people aged above 80 years. The World Health Organization projections suggest that by 2025, there will be about 900 million people aged above 60 years in the developing countries.

By 2040, if growth in the older population continues with no preventive measures for dementia in place, 71% of the global burden (81 million cases) of dementia will be in the developing world. Dementia is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly population and also results in substantial care giver burden. In addition, treatment modalities are limited to slowing the rate of decline, as such preventive measures form a very important part of management.

As per census of 2011 there are about 8 lakh people above the age of 60 in J&K. As per a study by Razdan et al there were no cases of dementia in a community population in 1980, however with changing dynamics of the population and increased life expectancy the scenario has changed drastically since then.

As per a recent study by Lee et al the prevalence of dementia in Kashmir is a staggering 15% against a national average of 7 %. Age though a robust risk factor associated with dementia is not modifiable, however there are certain factors that are potentially modifiable.

Two of these risk factors are social isolation and loneliness. Social isolation— defined as being not or no longer married, living alone, having a small social network, little participation in activities with others, or lack of social engagement (social connections)—have been shown to be associated with cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. In contrast, having an extensive social network and social resources were found to be associated with less cognitive decline in old age.