What are the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease?

Besides advanced age and family history, smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression, loneliness and victim of elder abuse like neglected by children or abandoned by them.

What can I do to reduce the risk?

Stopping smoking, eating a healthy balanced diet, leading an active life, both physically and mentally, losing weight, avoid drinking alcohol, having regular health checks, and care and love from children.