Amarnath Yatra down the ages

Hindus around the world celebrate the holy month of Savan (Shraavan in Kashmiri) as a pious dedication to Lord Shiva. During the period of four weeks, each Monday is celebrated as a Shivratri and devotees observe fast and perform special ‘abhishek’.

In Hinduism, the meaning of ‘Shravan’ is described as ‘to hear’. Supporting this, several Puranas and Upanishads advise that a person should engage in listening over speaking. One should listen, and observe the knowledge from inspiring talks, spiritual discourses and sermons, during this period, which would give many boons.

Legend has it that once sage Mrikandu Rishi and his wife Marudmati went into strict meditation to appease Lord Shiva for begetting a child. Impressed with their noble intention and efforts, Shiva blessed them with a boon to either have a highly-intellectual son with short life or a child with low intelligence but a longer life.

Both Mrikandu and Marudmati, chose a child with gifted qualities and short life. That is how Markandeya was born. Right from his childhood, Markandeya had a strong devotion towards Lord Shiva. When he was informed about Shiva’s boon, which would see him dying at an early age, he too started deeply meditating as a penance to Lord Shiva in front of a Shivlinga.

It is said, Markandeya started the penance on the day, Yamdoots (Messangers of Death) were supposed to take his life. Unable to interfere with his penance, Yamdoots failed to take him along, and after 30-days, Yamraj, the Lord of Death appeared himself to take Markandeya along with him.

Just as Yama sprung the noose towards Markandeya’s neck, it landed on Shivlinga by accident. This angered Lord Shiva and he immediately appeared in front of him attacking him for this offence of harming Shiva’s devotee while in his devotional act.

Therefore, this period of Shravan is believed to be the time when Lord Shiva dearly listens and helps all those who surrender themselves to him. Therefore, Shravan is observed for 30-days of this particular month, during which a devotee performs strict austerities, giving up on all the luxuries. The culmination is a ‘darshana’ of the Lord Shiva at the holy shrine of Amarnath on the full moon day of Shraavan (Poornimashi).

Amarnath is one of the most famous pilgrimage destinations of India and is organized every year by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The shrine has an important part to play in Hindu culture and is considered to be one of the holiest shrines.

The main cave is situated at a height of 12,756 ft from the sea level and remains covered with snow most of the year except for a short period of time in summer.

It is during this short interregnum every year that 'Amarnath Yatra' is undertaken to mark 'Pratham Pujan' which is believed to summon the blessings of Baba Amarnath and attracts a large number of devotees from all over the world.