Amarnath Yatra: Faith traversing snow clad mountains

BY JEHANGIR RASHID MALIK

Surrounded by lofty mountains, breathtaking landscapes, gushing water streams and picturesque meadows the Kashmir valley of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir has always been an abode of spirituality.

The essence of spirituality has been a part and parcel of the region and over the years has bestowed the people with bountiful blessings.

One such place of great religious importance is Amarnath cave.

The Amarnath cave is a revered shrine situated at an altitude of 12,756 ft, located about 140 kilometres from Srinagar, summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.

One has to go through the tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir so as to reach the Amarnath cave.

The cave located in Lidder valley is surrounded by glaciers, snowy mountains and is covered with snow most of the year. It is the abode of the Mahamaya Shakti Peetha.