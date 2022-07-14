Amarnath yatra tragedy requires a thorough probe

The famous Amarnath holy cave is a very important pilgrimage of the Hindu fraternity throughout the globe. It is a thousands of years old centre of devotion and belief dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Kashmir is also known to the world due to this great and unique seat of Lord Mahadev. All chronicles of Kashmir including the Rajtarangini mention about the holy cave.

Great saints, scholars, seers, kings, princes, rulers, modern politicians, writers, authors, administrators, and common people have visited Amarnath cave in the past.

People of eminence have got spiritual attainment, knowledge and bliss during their yatra to the holy cave situated in the higher Himalayas. The internationally acclaimed modern saint, reformer and preacher Swami Vivekananda also explained his experiences of the Yatra to the cave in detail in his memoir about his Kashmir visit and stay in the valley.