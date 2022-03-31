Muhammad Yusuf left us all after fighting a dreaded disease since 2019. He was an amalgam of several roles - an adventure sports icon, an author, a great teacher, a social activist, an environmentalist, an explorer, an adventure tourism promoter and most importantly a great and humble human being. Boldly, he faced many challenges all through his life.

He saved his life several times while pursuing earth explorations and survived many mountain hazards and accidents, but finally succumbed to the killer disease.

My earliest memory of Yusuf Saheb is from 1976 when I first met him on the Ski Slopes of Gulmarg. I had just joined the college and was selected for a basic snow skiing course.

Due to non availability of ski shoes of my size I had to wait about four days till my shoes were arranged from HAWS, but by then my other batch mates had gone ahead of me in learning skiing techniques, I was disappointed when my instructor refused to train me, he said it was not possible for him to leave his class alone to teach me as an individual.

I had no option but to try my luck to learn the basics of skiing on my own and in this learning process I had many falls and got bruises and severe pain in my knees and ankles. I could not learn skiing like the others learnt in the class. I was frustrated, sitting on my skis at a corner of the slope.