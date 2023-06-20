An Alarming Increase in the Non-Communicable diseases in India-Lessons learnt from the ICMR-INDIAB report

Regional Variations

It was variable as expected; UttarPradesh with lower human development index, diabetes was 4.8% vs Goa with 26.4% and pre-diabetes figures of 6.8% vs 31.3% for Goa.

The diabetes prevalence was higher in Southern and Northern regions of the country, with urban having higher rates. Likewise states with lower human development indices like Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

There was a regional variation in hypertension with figures varying from 24.3% to 51.8% (average figure was 35.5%). Overall hypertension was highly prevalent throughout except in the central region.

Overall central or abdominal obesity and high triglycerides with low HDL cholesterol were highly prevalent throughout. on the other hand, high LDL cholesterol had a much higher prevalence in Northern India, Kerala and Goa.

Projections for the Country as a whole:

As per the authors on the basis of the figures obtained during the periods 2008 to 2020: diabetes in 101 million, pre-diabetes (HbA1c 6 to6.5%) in 136 million, Hypertension (BP > 140/90) in 315 million, generalized obesity (BMI> 25) in 254 million and abdominal obesity (waist circumference > 90 cm’s, in men and > 80 cm’s in women) in 351 million individuals. In addition, 213 million persons had high cholesterol levels and 185 million had high LDL cholesterol levels.

Implications of these data:

The very concerning figures as seen in this study are not surprising, seeing the increasing occurrence of vascular events like heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems occurring in huge numbers with younger ages of involvement.

The cost of treating these problems is enormous and crippling for the individuals, the society and the country as a whole.

The steps taken in the form of Ayushman Bharat Mission are laudable but in view of the numbers involved are miniscule efforts. With the poor health insurance with abysmally poor coverage of 18% in urban and 12% in rural speaking for itself.

Early detection and treatment of diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidaemia are the cornerstones to prevent or at least reduce the mortality and morbidity from cardiovascular diseases and chronic complications of diabetes like kidney failure, heart failure, blindness etc. Unfortunately, as per the figures not even 10% of the diagnosed diabetics meet the treatment targets and it does not include the unknown diabetics.