An Economist with Superlative Dexterity

BY TAIBA HAKEEM

Come in the world, a memoir, is a narrative that weaves 30 year journey of Amartya Sen; starting from Dhaka in 1933 at his first home – ‘ghar’ to his return in 1963 as a professor at Delhi School of Economics where he completed work on one of his dream project “Collective Choice and Social Welfare”.

The book does not follow any chronological order and is divided into 5 parts. However, the book offers an aesthetic insight about the “inclusive approach” that reflects the exquisite intellect of civilization and the eloquent pleasures of collective vision from an unparalleled world. The book captures his constructive reflection on human welfare and importance of visionary education. Sen mentions that “Home in the World” was his attempt of self-indulgence which is referred to as “Smriticharan” in sanskrit.

Amartya sen in his book provides a riveting description of all his intellectual delights and challenging situations. From his Cambridge investment in a gearless bicycle to get a ride to Castle Hills on his way back to lodging, which reflects his classic charisma, to his Plan B to run a tour company, which reflects his piercing insight of contemplation and angst like any other normal person; he exudes his classic charisma. Additionally, his self-discovery of tumour at the age of 18; a Grade II “Squamous Cell Carcinoma” and his animated sympathy for himself after reading George Bernard Shaw’s short story that inspired him to believe in “science-defying miracles”, demonstrates his ability to find an abstract solution to calm his anxiety.