An Encyclopedia of Mysticism

Book: Kashf Al Mahjub
Author: Ali Bin Uthman Al-Hujweri
Translated by: Reynold A. Nicholson
Publisher: Legare Street Press
ISBN: 978-1015467262
Edition: 2022
Pages: 466
Hazrat Abu Hasan Ali bin Usman al-Julabi al- Hujweri al Ghazwani popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (one who gives treasures) was a Persian Sufi, and a scholar, in the 11th century.
He was born in 99 C.E near Ghazni, Afghanistan during Ghaznavid Empire and died in Lahore in 1077 C.E. He is a Sayyid, i:e, a descendant of Prophet (SAW). He acquired a great respect in the sight of great Sufis.
It has been a practice of Sufi saints coming to south Asia to first visit the shrine of Data Sahab. Upon arriving in the sub-continent, Khawaja Muinudeen Chisti first came to Lahore to pay his respect at his shrine and to gain spiritual strength there.
There is a famous tribute of Khawaja Ajmeri in which he pays homage to Data Sahab: “Ganj Bakhsh is a manifestation of the light of God for the people. A perfect guide unto the imperfect ones and a guide unto the perfect ones”
This book is held in high esteem as the first important treatise on Sufism in Persian and translated in many languages. The date of the completion of the book cannot be determined with any certainty.
It must have taken Hujweri a long time to write it in Lahore without his personal collection of books there. He was a prolific writer, perceptive and discriminating in his choice of topics. Kashf-ul-Mahjub was written in response to the request of one Abu Sa’d who put the following question to him:
“Explain to me the true meaning of the path of Tasawuff or Sufism and the nature of the stations (Maqamat) of the Sufis, and explain their doctrine and sayings, or make clear to me their mystical allegories, and the nature of Divine love and how it is manifested in human hearts, and why the intellect is unable to reach the essence there and why the soul recoils from the reality thereof, and explain the practical aspect of Sufism which are connected with these theories”.
Hazrat Hujweri has opened this chapter with this verse of Holy Quran; “Indeed it is the people of knowledge who have the fear (reverence) of Allah”. Also he has stressed upon that kind of knowledge which is beneficial to human kind as the Prophet has said in a prayer: “I seek thy refuge from the knowledge which is useless”.
The chapter is the first one among the total 25 chapters of the book. The basic ‘ilm or knowledge or the Gnosis of God with His oneness, attributes etc as propounded in the Quran.
Besides Quran many sayings of Prophet (SAW), his companions, Tabi’un, and Taba Tabi’un has been stated by Data Sahab in this respect. In the chapter of ‘ilm he has also quoted the precious sayings of the great Sufi saints and their different states of mystic conditions.
The second chapter is on the concept of ‘Faqr’ or poverty in a Sufi way. Faqr does not mean poverty in a literal sense but a state of contentment. Because they do not beg, people consider them rich. In the period of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Muhajireen were the people of poverty who had left all their worldly treasures in the obedience of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Also these people are considered Fuqara who trust God from the core of their hearts.
The third chapter is on Tasawuff, its etymological aspect; i:e where is it derived from. The in depth meaning of Tasawuff has been described by Data Sahab with inclusion of Quran and Hadith and various anecdotes of Suhaba and Sufis. He quotes a verse of Holy Quran: “There are also those servants of all merciful who walk on earth with utmost humility and if anyone starts with an ignorant argument they just say peace be with you”.
The fourth chapter is on Khirqah or Sufi garment. It is a tradition in Tasawuff that when a saint bestows the succesorship to any disciple he makes him wear his own khirqah. He has mentioned that Prophet (SAW) and his companions using khirqah.
He has prescribed two conditions for wearing khirqah one is that it is should be light weighted and other is that a person should feel comfort and ease. But he has not prescribed it an obligatory action for the practice of Tasawuff. Exoteric and esoteric significance has been rightly established by Hadrat Ganj Bakhsh in this chapter.
The fifth chapter is a multi-dimensional chapter which concerns many issues. He mentioned the contradiction in the terms ‘Faqr’ and ‘safyat’ for this Sufi state and states the proofs of both the practices. The Sufi shaykh who give the preference to the word Faqr say that it is related to being humble and humility.
And the on the party use the word safyat because it is related with the removing of impurities of heart. In the end he has mentioned the difference between the words Faqeer and Miskeen. Miskeen is one who does not possess mundane things in a Sufi manner and the Faqeer is one who does not care about the mundane things or worldly affairs and relies totally upon God.
The chapters six to thirteen is concerning a group of Sufis who are malamati. They hide their sacredness and piety from the people and act as if they are not pious. But inside they are one with Allah, there hearts are full of radiance and purity. He has also mentioned the sayings of Sahaba and Sufi Shaykhs in this respect. Hazrat Sayyid has dealt with their lives and saintly personalities in detail.
Chapter fourteen is a detailed description of various Sufi schools of past and his times with their peculiar teachings and similarities. The various schools mentioned by him are:- Muhasibi, Qassari, Taifuri, Junaidi, Nuri, Sahli, Hakimi, Kharrazi, Khafifi, Sayyari. Chapter fifteen has a thorough description by Data Sahib on the knowledge (Ma’raifat) or Gnosis of God. He describes the two ways of this knowing. One is through intellect and reason. Other is through illumination or intuition. Then he attests the true Gnosis given by God himself as different reasoning’s and intuitions of different people varies from person to person. This chapter also deals with ‘Sammaa’ or Sufi listening of songs or other audition. Then Data Sahib quotes various Sufi authorities on this issue. Some Sufis say that for a God-lovers song listening becomes a source of pure ecstasy and for sensual people it is harmful.
Chapter Eighteen Taubah or repentance is discussed thoroughly. In chapter nineteen Salah and other Azkaar (recitations) has been discussed with the rules and regulations thereof. He says that outside prayer and Dhikr is futile unless done with the heart free from lust. Then comes the chapters on Zakat and pilgrimage. Zakat deals primarily with the intention of generosity for the sake of God. Pilgrimage has two aspects. One is in society and the other is a spiritual inward journey.
The book under discussion is an Encyclopedia of Tasawuff. It contains almost every aspect of Sufism which the students of Tasawuff should necessarily be acquainted with. Hence this book provides a comprehensive account of Sufi teachings and practices.
Dr. Ashiq-ul-Islam teaches at Department of Islamic Studies, Govt. Degree College Women’s, Pulwama.
