An Encyclopedia of Mysticism

Hazrat Abu Hasan Ali bin Usman al-Julabi al- Hujweri al Ghazwani popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (one who gives treasures) was a Persian Sufi, and a scholar, in the 11th century.

He was born in 99 C.E near Ghazni, Afghanistan during Ghaznavid Empire and died in Lahore in 1077 C.E. He is a Sayyid, i:e, a descendant of Prophet (SAW). He acquired a great respect in the sight of great Sufis.

It has been a practice of Sufi saints coming to south Asia to first visit the shrine of Data Sahab. Upon arriving in the sub-continent, Khawaja Muinudeen Chisti first came to Lahore to pay his respect at his shrine and to gain spiritual strength there.

There is a famous tribute of Khawaja Ajmeri in which he pays homage to Data Sahab: “Ganj Bakhsh is a manifestation of the light of God for the people. A perfect guide unto the imperfect ones and a guide unto the perfect ones”

This book is held in high esteem as the first important treatise on Sufism in Persian and translated in many languages. The date of the completion of the book cannot be determined with any certainty.

It must have taken Hujweri a long time to write it in Lahore without his personal collection of books there. He was a prolific writer, perceptive and discriminating in his choice of topics. Kashf-ul-Mahjub was written in response to the request of one Abu Sa’d who put the following question to him:

“Explain to me the true meaning of the path of Tasawuff or Sufism and the nature of the stations (Maqamat) of the Sufis, and explain their doctrine and sayings, or make clear to me their mystical allegories, and the nature of Divine love and how it is manifested in human hearts, and why the intellect is unable to reach the essence there and why the soul recoils from the reality thereof, and explain the practical aspect of Sufism which are connected with these theories”.