An extraordinary passion

After Stanley Baldwin announced the Communal award and decreed that there would be separate electorates for various communities including the depressed classes, Ambedkar welcomed it but Indian National Congress rejected it outright. Gandhi went on a fast unto death until the award was withdrawn.

This set Ambedkar and Gandhi on loggerheads with each other which eventually culminated with the signing of the Poona Pact between the two. Ambedkar relented and hence saved the life of Mahatma.

Some saw this pact as a historic compromise that would guarantee depressed classes representation and some said that Ambedkar had surrendered to Gandhi and sold out the interests of his people.

The personal aspect of Ambedkar’s life is very well dealt with in the book. The role of Ambedkar’s wife Ramabai has been thoroughly explained as a woman who supported his husband in the times of extreme penury.

Ambedkar’s stance on the empowerment of women has been well ahead of his time and his insistence on educating women has been hailed world over. He was clearly against child marriage and stated that ‘each girl who marries should stand up to her husband, claim to be his friend and an equal, and refuse to be his slave.’

Ambedkar, says Tharoor, was undoubtedly an early feminist.

Carving out a place for him in the Constituent Assembly, Ambedkar as the Chairman of the drafting Committee of the Constitution spearheaded the monumental task of giving a start up nation its first constitution. A document which in Ambedkar’s words was ‘workable, flexible and strong enough to hold the country together both in peace time and in wartime.’

Ambedkar, according to Tharoor was a ‘Political Misfit’ who had lost more elections than he had won.

A perceptive commentator in Times of India once described Ambedkar’s political life as ‘a tragedy of a man who thinks that rationality is applicable to politics and argues from premises to conclusions.