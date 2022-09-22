An illuminated soul

Khawaja Hassan (RA), better known as Khawaja Hassan Qari, and reverently as “Khawaja seab” was a sufi scholar and a saint of the Suhrawardiyya order. He is widely acclaimed for his accurate recitation of the Qur’an.

Owing to his command over the seven melodious recitations of Holy Qur’an, he is known as – Qari. Qari is a person who recites the Quran with proper rules of recitation, tajwid.

His resting place in the evergreen woods of a village called Hardushiva is thronged by the devotees round the year. This village is at a distance of 10 KM from the apple town Sopore.

Thanks to Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, former ADG Doordarshan for prompting me to visit the shrine of this iconic mystic; also providing me with some very vital & valuable inputs to help me to gather the written sources.

From the available written sources this author came to know that Hazrat Khawaja Hassan Qari learnt the tasawuf from the towering mystic, Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makdhoomi (RA). He was born in a noble and lettered family of Baldimar at Mahraj Gunj in Srinagar.

Nothing is known about his birth year. As per written sources his mother, was a devoted disciple of Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi (RA) played a vital role in his spiritual as well religious education. She urged him to fallow Hazrat sheikh Hamzah Makdhoomi. Khawaja Hassan Qari taught the recitation of the Quran and other uloom to large number of people.