An old disease with new therapies

Diabetes is a part of human history. As early as 1552 BC, Egyptian physician Hesy-Ra, described it as a disease associated with frequent urination and loss of muscle mass.

It was in 150 AD that Greek physician Artus described it as a disease associated with the “melting down of flesh and limbs into urine” and named it Diabetes which means a Syphon.

Centuries later, a sect of health care workers known as “water tasters” diagnosed diabetes by tasting the urine of people suspected to have it. If urine tasted sweet, diabetes was diagnosed.