An unspoken pandemic | Rising cancer incidence in J&K especially in elderly

Given the higher prevalence of cancer among the elderly population, it’s imperative to comprehend the burden of this disease in Kashmir. The valley of Kashmir has witnessed a significant rise in cancer cases in recent years, raising concerns about the state’s ability to provide adequate cancer care and treatment to its residents.

The leading types of cancer in Kashmir include lung cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and gastrointestinal cancers. Over the past four years, approximately 51,000 cancer cases have been registered in Jammu and Kashmir. Tragically, around 36,000 patients have succumbed to cancer in the last five years after diagnosis, and this number continues to rise (Gk Jan 2023). Several factors contribute to this increase, including lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and improved detection and reporting mechanisms. While the exact causes require further research, addressing this growing concern is of utmost importance. A study by the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) attributed the rising cancer incidence to “dietary practices and lifestyle choices,” as well as the consumption of foods high in salt content.

To effectively combat cancer, it is crucial to establish a comprehensive cancer registry that records and tracks cancer cases, treatments, and outcomes. Unfortunately, Kashmir currently lacks a well-established cancer registry, and many patients seek treatment outside the region, making it difficult to gather accurate data for planning targeted interventions.

Challenges in Cancer Care in Kashmir:

The landscape of cancer care has evolved significantly over the past few decades, with advanced treatment options and even cures for certain cases. Different types of cancer require tailored approaches to treatment. Access to the best available care is a patient’s right, but concerns about the quality of care, access to modern equipment, advanced treatment protocols, clinical trials, and specialized cancer specialists not locally available can prompt patients to seek care in more developed healthcare systems.

The only dedicated Regional Cancer Centre at SKIMS is often overwhelmed with patients from across the valley, resulting in challenges related to waiting times. Overburdened healthcare systems may lead to prolonged waiting times for cancer treatment, prompting patients to seek faster care options elsewhere. Some patients may choose to go outside Kashmir for holistic cancer care, which includes not only medical treatment but also psychological and emotional support, dietary counseling, and complementary therapies.

Resource allocation is another major issue in Kashmir. The region lacks specialized cancer treatment centers equipped with modern technology and the expertise required for complex cancer cases. As a result, patients often have to travel long distances to receive adequate care, which can be physically and financially taxing and hampers early cancer diagnosis and timely treatment. The shortage of trained oncologists and healthcare personnel in Kashmir is a significant barrier to delivering quality cancer care. The few available specialists are overburdened, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment, and the lure of higher salaries in the corporate sector has led to leaving of many trained oncologists.

The costs associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment can be overwhelming for many families in Kashmir. High medical expenses, travel costs, and lost wages due to illness create significant financial burdens. It’s a common sight to witness emotional appeals for financial assistance, and unfortunately, not all oncology treatments are covered under the PMJAY insurance scheme.

Late presentation remains an issue. The cultural and societal stigma surrounding cancer often leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment. There is also a lack of public awareness regarding cancer risk factors, prevention, and the absence of a dedicated cancer screening program for early detection in Kashmir. People may hesitate to seek medical help due to fear, shame, or misconceptions about the disease. Therefore, educational campaigns are needed to empower individuals to take proactive steps for their health.