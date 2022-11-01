Anaemia in women and children

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines anemia as a condition in which the number of red blood cells or their oxygen–carrying capacity is insufficient to meet physiological needs.

Commonly, anemia is the final outcome of a nutritional deficiency of iron, folate, vitamin B12, and some other nutrients. Many other causes of anemia have also been identified, which include malaria, hemorrhage, infection, genetic disorders (hemoglobinopathies), parasite infestation (hookworm), chronic disease, and others.

A blood smear can provide important morphologic clues to diagnosing different kinds of anemia and can show morphologic differences among various clinical forms of anemia caused by iron deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, a genetic disorder called thalassemia, and malaria.

Anemia is a public health concern for both developed and developing countries as it impacts human health as well as social and economic development.

Anemia among adolescent girls, women, and pregnant women is of more consequential significance. In adolescent girls, anemia has been linked to affecting physical activity, growth, and mental development.