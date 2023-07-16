Analysing poor student performance in KU's Colleges

Analysis of the Issue:

Upon analyzing the situation, it becomes evident that multiple factors may have led to the poor performance of students in these colleges. Firstly, the sudden shift from an online mode of education for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, first due to the abrogation of Article 370 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the normal academic setup. Students adapted to a new learning environment, relying heavily on open books during online examinations. This habit has hindered their ability to perform well in traditional closed-book examinations.

Moreover, students' overdependence on online resources, often unvetted in terms of instructional design, has impacted their learning outcomes. Many students resort to seeking information from unofficial sources rather than relying on prescribed textbooks and credible academic material. Consequently, their knowledge acquisition may lack the required depth and accuracy.

We have to understand that there is no change in the evaluation system, and there are no changes in administrative policies as well. Academicians also believe that attributing the issue to a biased approach cannot be justified as paper setters and evaluators are both from the same place, while the colleges and the University are established at the same place. It can be gauged that the students who have actually studied from the prescribed textbooks have passed the exam.

"Whole system is set up here only. The only thing is that students need to wake up. They have to come out of three years of different academic setups they faced during the past three years, including the 2019 situation and the situation they faced due to Covid-19," says a renowned academician, Prof Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo.

During the online system of exams, the students faced a different academic setup, and the whole education setup was shifted to an e-mode. "The recently declared result is the aftermath of that. Their minds are now habitual of sitting in an online mode examination with all the books open around," he said.

Another significant factor contributing to the low pass percentage is absenteeism. The proportion of students who attend college regularly correlates with the pass percentage. If education was as effective when pursued independently at home, there would be little need for physical institutions. The absence of a structured learning environment, peer interactions, and guidance from qualified teachers can adversely affect students' academic progress.

If it was so easy that everybody could study at home, then the government should close down all the colleges and institutions and let people do it from home. Why should we spend so much money on education? This point needs to be brought home that things do not happen at home. Maybe in some subjects it can be justified, but the overall process cannot be treated like this.