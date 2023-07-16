Analysing poor student performance in KU's Colleges

The recently announced results of the Undergraduate (UG) 3rd-semester exams in Kashmir University's affiliated Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) have thrown up a major challenge for the government to address the alarming issue. It has raised concerns about the quality of education in the higher education sector and the lack of interest among the students as well.
With abysmal pass percentages reported in several colleges, questions arise about the underlying factors contributing to this alarming situation. In order to overcome this challenge and improve the standards of education, a comprehensive analysis of the problem is necessary, followed by targeted steps for improvement.
Analysis of the Issue:
Upon analyzing the situation, it becomes evident that multiple factors may have led to the poor performance of students in these colleges. Firstly, the sudden shift from an online mode of education for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, first due to the abrogation of Article 370 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the normal academic setup. Students adapted to a new learning environment, relying heavily on open books during online examinations. This habit has hindered their ability to perform well in traditional closed-book examinations.
Moreover, students' overdependence on online resources, often unvetted in terms of instructional design, has impacted their learning outcomes. Many students resort to seeking information from unofficial sources rather than relying on prescribed textbooks and credible academic material. Consequently, their knowledge acquisition may lack the required depth and accuracy.
We have to understand that there is no change in the evaluation system, and there are no changes in administrative policies as well. Academicians also believe that attributing the issue to a biased approach cannot be justified as paper setters and evaluators are both from the same place, while the colleges and the University are established at the same place. It can be gauged that the students who have actually studied from the prescribed textbooks have passed the exam.
"Whole system is set up here only. The only thing is that students need to wake up. They have to come out of three years of different academic setups they faced during the past three years, including the 2019 situation and the situation they faced due to Covid-19," says a renowned academician, Prof Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo.
During the online system of exams, the students faced a different academic setup, and the whole education setup was shifted to an e-mode. "The recently declared result is the aftermath of that. Their minds are now habitual of sitting in an online mode examination with all the books open around," he said.
Another significant factor contributing to the low pass percentage is absenteeism. The proportion of students who attend college regularly correlates with the pass percentage. If education was as effective when pursued independently at home, there would be little need for physical institutions. The absence of a structured learning environment, peer interactions, and guidance from qualified teachers can adversely affect students' academic progress.
If it was so easy that everybody could study at home, then the government should close down all the colleges and institutions and let people do it from home. Why should we spend so much money on education? This point needs to be brought home that things do not happen at home. Maybe in some subjects it can be justified, but the overall process cannot be treated like this.
Furthermore, the discrepancy between the results of the Jammu and Kashmir (JK) Board class 12th exams and the university's college results raises concerns. Students who excelled in the JK Board exams, obtaining above 400 marks, have failed to perform well in the UG 3rd-semester exams.
This needs to be analyzed as academicians have been opposing the system of awarding marks by JK Board of School Education (BOSE), wherein the students get 500 out of 500 marks at the higher secondary level, which is out of the question, especially in case of subjective type papers. During the previous years, people who passed the same board exam could not obtain above 430 or 450 marks, but they would excel in the higher education level. But the present trend is surprising. If the same is correlated with the UG 3rd-semester students, the students who have failed are the same students who got above 490 marks in class 12th. And why they are failing, this speaks that there has to be a coordinated effort to see the things happening at the school level and the higher education level.
Having said this, we cannot ignore the viewpoint of the students who have questioned the quality of paper setting and evaluation of the Kashmir University. The students have their own viewpoint to justify their arguments. Let us give some space to their viewpoint as well so that we can arrive at a logical conclusion to the issue.
But at the same time, I believe that the system of higher education should not bow down to public pressure. Let them set standards, and people will rise to the same. Let us not make the students deplete down only to get good statistics of the situation by spoiling the standards.
Proposed Solutions:
To address the challenges faced by Kashmir University's affiliated Degree Colleges, several steps should be taken:
Task Force: The government should establish a task force comprising members from universities, colleges, and higher secondary schools to collaborate on addressing the issues affecting student performance. This task force can analyze the trends and work towards bridging the gap between school-level and higher education-level standards.
Coordinated Efforts: There should be encouraging collaboration and information-sharing between schools and colleges to align teaching methodologies, evaluation systems, and learning outcomes. This will ensure a smooth transition for students from school to college and reduce the disparity between the two levels.
Skill Development Programs: Introduction and promotion of skill development programs in colleges, utilizing the schemes available from the Government of India, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) can play a major role in it. Introducing these courses as an alternative to academic degrees can provide students with valuable vocational skills, enhancing their employability.
College-Wise Analysis: The government should conduct a detailed analysis of the results on a college-wise basis to identify institutions that have performed well. By studying the successful colleges, best practices can be identified and implemented in underperforming colleges.
Strengthening Teaching-Learning Process: Provide training and professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their teaching methods, instructional design skills, and assessment practices. This will help ensure a high-quality teaching-learning environment that fosters student engagement and academic growth.
Conclusion:
The poor pass percentage in Kashmir University's affiliated Degree Colleges demands immediate attention and action. By addressing the challenges faced by students and institutions, we can improve the overall standards of higher education. Coordinated efforts, collaboration between educational institutions, and the integration of skill development programs will go a long way in preparing students for a competitive and evolving job market.
We have to understand the basic factors that teachers have to teach, and students have to study. We cannot compromise on this basic thing. We cannot blame teachers for everything, as in many cases, it has been observed that whenever students complain about an out-of-syllabus paper, the exam is conducted afresh, and in case students complain of tough or lengthy paper, the evaluators consider giving grace marks. But in the recently declared result, it seems that the students have failed to perform. It is crucial to uphold rigorous standards and encourage holistic development while providing necessary support to students to unlock their full potential.
