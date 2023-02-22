And he lights the lamp

This title also has a sublime appeal that in order to attain universal peace, the knowledge and religion both should go hand in glow in the world. The book has a beautiful composition and get up.It is spread over 616 pages, so it is almost first of its kind in respect of its volume and variety of poetic genres. Apparently the book is in single volume, but when we go through book we see it comprises almost seven parts; most of the parts start with a "Naat" or "Hamd".

The poet has attributed the book to Almighty Allah, the creator of the universe, who made the man as cream of the creation and bestowed him with wisdom and power of knowledge. Besides he has attributed it to the two great saints of Kashmir, Lala Ded and Shaikh ul Aalam, his own parents and Kashmiri people of far flung areas of Jammu region, who have preserved their mother tongue in odd situations.

In the book there are traditional Naats, Ghazals, Rubaiyaat etc. But in addition to this, the poet has tried other genres also.

Manshoor Banihali has given a thought provoking introduction of the book under the symbolic heading and has appraised the readers about the background of the contents of the book in the light of prevailing literary trends and their accomplishments.

"Yeth waweh halay tsong kous zalay" has received very high appreciation from the learned scholars and critics. Noted critic and writer, M. Yousuf Taing writes, commenting on the book, "I take the book as a milestone in the Kashmiri literature. I welcome it from the core of my heart and I hope that it will not only strengthen literary fort of the Chinab Valley, but will add to the grace, grandeur and fervour of our mother tongue Kashmiri."