Anemia among valley women and way forward

The health sector of Kashmir has faced and is facing many challenges on different fronts. Be it fight against substance abuse or some other deadly diseases. But one of the biggest challenges they are facing is the increasing number of anaemic cases among women.

According to the doctors, 50 percent of the women including pregnant ladies are suffering from Anemia. These cases are also prevalent among adolescent girls.

The reason for rising cases of anemia is lack of awareness, lack of education regarding dietary habits, nutritional deficiencies, ignorance of menstrual health.

Anemia is a major public health problem especially in reproductive age women because of their high demand for iron.

Anemia is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body’s tissues. Anemia refers to low haemoglobin.

There are many forms of anemia, each with its own cause. Anemia can be temporary or long term and can range from mild to severe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), women in the reproductive age group and having haemoglobin levels lower than 12 grams per decilitre (g / dL), as well as children under five with haemoglobin levels lower than 11.0 g / dL are considered anaemic.