Anger, Hostility, Anxiety

Anxiety Disorders mimicking heart disease

Panic Disorder

The symptoms of a panic attack often mimic those of a heart attack, and can include chest pain, shortness of breath, stomach discomfort, dizziness, and a sense of impending death. Indeed, until properly diagnosed, many patients believe that they are having heart attacks when they panic, leading to repeated emergency room visits and expensive diagnostic procedures. While panic attacks themselves are not deadly, there is accumulating evidence that patients with panic disorder are more prone to get serious problems like sudden death if they actually get a heart attackIt is therefore important to recognise panic disorder in the absence of heart disease both for heart health and psychological well-being. The mechanism of the panic attack is often hyperventilation, a surge of adrenaline release or hypersensitivity.

It feels as if your heart is getting squeezed. You can’t get a deep breath. You get chest pains. You feel weak. You genuinely feel as though you’re about to die. After some time, it just goes away.

The treatment of panic disorder without a known cause in persons without heart disease is cognitive- behavioural therapy and specific drug therapy using a group of medicines called serotonin reuptake inhibitors. These individuals should also be advised regarding the importance of minimising the use of caffeine and stimulant drugs, and of maintaining good sleep hygiene.