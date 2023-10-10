Antimicrobial resistance: A looming global threat

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2050, there may be up to 10 million annual deaths, which is comparable to other worst diseases like cancer. If left uncontrolled, AMR could reduce GDP by US$3.4 trillion yearly and will push about 24 million people into extreme poverty over the course of the next ten years. AMR is a global concern, and all nations are exposed to its risks. It has a close relationship with pollution, inadequate sanitation, lack of hygiene, and poverty. AMR is therefore more detrimental to low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

AMR can be addressed by employing the ‘One Health’ concept, which acknowledges the interdependence of human, animal, plant, and environmental health. Combating AMR will require all hands on deck, including those from the government, civic society, international organizations and private sector.

Evidence suggests that the environment plays a major role in the development, transmission and spread of superbugs. Superbug prevention and management strategies should focus on avoiding and controlling chemical and biological contamination from the pharmaceutical, agricultural, healthcare, and municipal wastes. Solid discharge regulation, improved wastewater treatment, re-aligning incentives to limit antimicrobial use, and more corporate accountability in the private sector are all changes that can be made to lower the risk of superbugs.

Antibiotics are widely used in animal husbandry practices to encourage growth and prevent infections in cattle and poultry, which contribute to the development of resistant bacteria that are then transmitted to people through the food chain. Hence posing a threat to food security and jeopardizing the food’s availability and safety.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors, academia, human and animal health will be necessary to address antibiotic resistance effectively. Due to a significant lack of information on the scope, epidemiology, and economic effects of antibiotic resistance as well as the scarcity of diagnostic and therapeutic options, the global community is left with few resources to combat this global challenge.

The development of innovative drugs and diagnostics must be encouraged. Stewardship of current antibiotics in human and agricultural settings must also be improved. Systems for identifying, diagnosing, and tracking resistance must also be strengthened to ensure that reporting is prompt, precise, and transparent. We must mobilize high-level political engagement, financial resources, and technical experience, with a focus on the needs and desires of individual countries.