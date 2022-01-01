Apathy: The Greater Affliction

Exactly four months back, I was appalled to hear about the poignant adversity that has befallen one of my friends. He was diagnosed with Kidney failure. The skies fell upon me when I heard that he had to sell his spouse’s jewellery and father’s house for the Dialysis and further treatment. Within only few months his life has turned upside down. It is drastically affecting his nuclear family.

The treatment is costing him a bundle. It had already burnt huge hole in his pocket. Unlike anyone else, he was a maverick and dignified person. Now he could hardly make ends meet. He was hit hard when he had to make piecemeal payments for his son’s school fee. His hard-earned business is also on the verge of decline.

He has not spurned any offer of financial help which as a fact of matter hardly anyone has offered. His close associates have started copping out. Most of the people have also stopped commiserating with him in this unfortunate situation. Its egregious.

My friend is going through an interminable pain. He is feeling trepidation. More than anything else, he is worried about the anticipated medical expenditure. The fallout of this life threatening disease seem to exacerbate everything else. Future seems bleak and recovery a distant dream. He is exhausted and exasperated.