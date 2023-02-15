Appreciating the Colours of Mahmud Gami’s Mysticism

O lovers, devotees of form, awaken

Find the essence hidden in appearance

If I divulge to you the meaning of form

Like an infidel you will bow to the idol

‘The sun is just a speck of His beauty

Forget my appearance, look to my essence’

Though herself the beholder and the beheld

Yet she was far away from knowing herself

She was the lover and the beloved

Herself the qibla and namāz

Forms will decay, come what may

Fix your eyes on meaning’s core

Choose a love which will ever be yours

Love Him who will live eternally

I know the essence from the appearance

Now I have washed off my hands other than Him’

Then she bid farewell to Yusuf

And settled on a spot near the Nile

Having realized her own truth

She gave away all her wealth

She gave up all earthly attachments

And began to fathom the mystery of union

For some days more she lived on

Absorbed into the Divine Essence

Don’t think lightly of love. Love moves the universe. If we are unable to sell everything for the sake of love, we are in manifest loss.

If Love unveils itself

as much as a hair’s tip

No Zoroastrian or Sheikh

No infidel or Christian will survive!’

The royal road to the Beloved is self naughting or affirming Unity or understanding the point “to say I is a lie.”

I shun duality, my biggest error

And seek your refuge, forgive me!

Listen to my wails, turn Yusuf’s hear

Love’s agony is a burden that lovers bear

Lovers need to learn to die before death

Love is the primeval force behind creation

One drunk on it becomes absorbed in God

Getting consumed in the path of love isn’t easy; it is to consent to be nothing, to get decimated or lacerated:

Like the raincloud she wept on his grave

For long she raised shrieks of pain

‘O pitiless love, my heart’s ruin!

Hear my call, my Yusuf, come!’

Philosophy and mysticism both involve preparation for death; physical death is courted and not shunned (G. R Nazki, the great Kashmiri poet who carried forward the legacy of Gami in appropriating the best of Persian heritage, is reported to have remarked that he is keenly waiting for death as a young bridegroom waits for the bride on the first night).

Stretching herself, she clasped his grave

Whispered God’s holy name a few times

The love-mad lady then yielded up her soul

Hear my call, my Yusuf, come!

Though death separates many lovers

They return to their true origin

The two were buried next to each other

Hear my call, my Yusuf, come!

And note the glad tidings on which Mahmud concludes:

Here Mahmud winds up Zulaykha’s tale

To give glad tidings to all woebegone lovers

Of fervent breasts, tearful eyes and burnt-up hearts.

If you have ever been in love or bewitched by beautiful faces, it is good news. Beauty as the attractive power of the Good (as the best of Greeks told us) rules the universe and our hearts.

The task is to keep guard against centrifugal passions and ego and actualize the virtues by turning inwards, by seeing/enjoying all things in God and by loving with gay abandon to be consumed by love. We are kings – there is a Yusuf trapped in the well waiting to be redeemed.

In this odyssey of winning our soul, we project the drama of hide and seek and of love and hate. We are all wailing and longing like Zulaykha and hardly noticing the Yusuf within. However life compels us to rise again after we stumble and meet the Yusuf within.

Our origin is divine and our return is to God. We are all destined to appreciate or encounter superhuman beauty of our souls. Let us not forget the aspect of moral beauty in Yusuf and meet Yusuf in every encounter with the other, as great Sufis teach us