Are ‘finfluencers’ trustworthy?

In the last couple of years, we witnessed the world of the stock market undergoing a huge transformation. In fact, the transformation phase still continues as the market hustle bustle has become the order of the day.

All of us are aware about the havoc let loose by the Covid-19 pandemic on human habitations, leaving millions dead during this never-seen-before health emergency across the globe.

However, it was unusual to witness our financial markets booming in the mayhem triggered by the virus. During the period, the stock market hit a record-breaking level after millions of first time investors boarded the market and foreign investors too invested in billions. This rush of new investors kept the market busy and trading of shares hit new highs.

Amid this huge influx of new (raw) investors in the stock market, a breed of professionals emerged on the scene where they started selling their stock market tips on social media platforms.

Tis breed is simply known as ‘finfluencers.’ Be it Facebook, Instagram or any other social media platform, we come across innumerable links teaching how to analyze company’s financials and invest in the stock market.

Today, we have some big names in the world of ‘finfluencers’, which is growing by leaps and bounds. Now it seems that there is a mad rush of so-called financial advisors who take to social media platforms to sell their ‘advices’ to ordinary investors, especially the new comers in the world of stock market.

The ‘finfluencers’ have created a sort of enthusiasm on the social media platforms by talking in lucid language about financial matters such as share market news, share trading, investments in various financial products etc.

A Twitter report published some two months back has identified the rise of ‘finfluencers’ as one of the top trends in India. There has been a 185% increase in discussions around financial literacy, it said in the report titled Twitter Trends 2022. Precisely, as per the Twitter report “finance goes social” figures among the must-know trends over the two-year period.

The growing space of ‘finfluencers’ is attributed to the low level of financial literacy in the country and the raw investors, especially first-time investors, who mostly hail from far-flung towns and cities, are drawn to these ‘finfluencers’. Notably, these ‘finfluencers’ use slogans such as “How to buy your first share”, “How to generate income from gold without selling it”, “How to create wealth out of nothing” etc. to lure the investors to their social media channels.

There is a section of popular ‘finfluencers’ who have become a brand name in the trade. Leaning on the back of these social media finfluencers, many leading broking firms, especially the new-age broking firms have engaged them for their own brand building.

If reports and surveys covering the influence of these ‘finfluencers’ are taken into account, these social media stars (finfluencers) have millions of subscribers. This huge following has resulted in a stream of income for them from Google advertisements, alliances and partnerships.

However, there is a section of these ‘finfluencers’ who don’t have professional acumen to advise investors on investment matters in the stock market. In fact, an investor is not in a position to judge the genuineness of ‘finfluencers’.

One has to be very careful while banking on the market tips of ‘finfluencers’ and should not weigh their credibility for having millions of subscribers or likes on social media.

If a ‘finfluencer’ talks extensively about positives of a product or service and doesn’t mention about the risks associated with the investment, the investors should immediately ignore his tips. Ethically, he has to talk about risks as well.