Are J&K universities rehab centers for retired employees?

The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is rising steadily, according to the available data. The CMIE’s July 2022 figures put the rate of unemployment in the UT of J&K at 20.2 percent, second highest among states and UTs in the country.

It is a cause of concern for both the UT administration as well as the people, even though the LG administration in Jammu and Kashmir says it is making efforts to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in government and private sectors.

In the private sector, the UT administration is inviting investments in the Industry to help absorb the unemployed youth of the UT.

However, amid these concerning figures of unemployment rate in J&K, something serious is missing the eye of the LG administration which concerns the educated unemployed youth of the UT.

It is the ever-growing ‘menace’ of reengagement of retired employees in the universities across Jammu and Kashmir which seem to have become rehabilitation centers for the retired persons.

It is not one particular university which has propagated this bad practice which has become a menace today. Almost all universities in the UT—Kashmir University, IUST Awantipora, BGSBU Rajouri, SKUAST K and others—have continuously reemployed/re-engaged retired officials/teachers in gross violation of rules and UGC guidelines, at the expense of the employment prospects of the educated unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are some examples in this regard. In Kashmir University, several retired people have been re-engaged on consolidated monthly salaries as so-called ‘Consultants’ or under some other arbitrary designations over the last many years.