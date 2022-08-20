Are senior citizens a burden or a blessing?

BY ABDUL REHMAN BHAT

Admitted and irrefutable law of nature is that birth and death are integral and inseparable components of the cycle of life in which, besides other creatures, human beings in different stages of their age are the key players.

Another unquestionable, undeniable and unchallengeable fact is that today’s youngster has to be tomorrow’s elder, whom we call a senior citizen, who, as a matter of principle, thus attains the distinct status of being the one to be always held in the highest esteem.

The stage when he has aged has undergone changes in physical, mental and even economical perceptions - thereby making him dependent, rather than independent, is the time when he actually requires a lot of emotional support.

Contrarily, the senior citizens develop a feeling of being a liability to the family, society and the system-the most unfortunate situation of the day.