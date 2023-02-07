Are sun-dried vegetables safe for consumption? Experts say ‘yes’

For centuries, sun-dried vegetables, locally known as “Hokh Syun” have been a popular winter tradition among the people of Kashmir. These dried vegetables, which include a variety of items such as Brinjal (Wangan Hach), Tomatoes (Ruwangan Hach), Turnip (Gogji Are), and Bottle Gourd (Al Hach) are enjoyed as a staple food during the harsh winter months.

However, in recent years, some have expressed concerns about the safety of these dried vegetables and whether they contain carcinogenic elements. With increasing awareness of health and wellness, many people are questioning whether these dried foods are safe for consumption.

The good news is that prominent oncologists in the valley have debunked these fears, stating that there is no scientific evidence linking sun-dried vegetables to cancer.

Instead, the potential harm lies in pickling or preserving the vegetables with preservatives or chemicals. These additives can contain harmful elements that may increase the risk of cancer.

However, eating sun-dried vegetables in moderation is considered safe. According to doctors, consuming sun-dried vegetables once or twice a week does not pose any health concerns.

But continuously consuming these dried vegetables can have negative health consequences.

Additionally, if there is any fungus present on the dried vegetables, it is important to be cautious as it may contain harmful toxins.