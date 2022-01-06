Are the Gulmarg ski slopes colour graded?

BY OBAID YOUSUF RESHI

Gulmarg is a very popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir which is famous for its lush green meadows in summer and a white blanket of glittering snow in winter.

It lies at an elevation of 2650 metres (8,690 ft) and is one of India’s premier ski and snowboarding destinations. It is ranked as the 7th best ski area in Asia. Gulmarg is only 55km away from Srinagar which makes it an ideal place for day-trippers.

It homes the highest ski lift in the world taking skiers and snowboarders up to an elevation of 4390 metres (14,403 ft). Thus, offering more challenging ski and snowboarding runs.