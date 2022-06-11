To listen well is not only a kindness to others but also a gift to ourselves. (Carl Rogers)

The most common refrain in the conversation between the spouses, as you all may be aware, is: “Are you listening?” In Hindi it is: “Ae Ji sunte ho? In Kashmiri it is: “Bozaan Chhukha?

It is not that one of the spouses has not heard the other, the problem arises when he or she does not listen. The ignored spouse craves the attention of the other, which is missing even when the former has heard the other.

Obviously, there is a lot of difference between hearing and listening.