Art of writing medical prescription: The devil is in the details

Poor Handwriting or Legibility

It is a known fact that physicians may document prescriptions poorly or unreadable fashion and the pharmacists can’t read the actual name of the drug. Many pharmacists are very smart to guess! the name of the drug written. Many drugs have similar and closely resembling names and can easily be exchanged during dispensing. This phenomenon has put millions of patients on the wrong and sometimes dangerous medication and sometimes barred them from life-saving drugs. The ideal way was to document drug names electronically, however, it is not practiced universally yet due to the difficulties of developing drug modules in each country. Short of that, several things can be practiced by those who cannot write a prescription in optimum legible status: (i) use capital letters, (ii) use both generic and brand name of the drug, (iii) employ a secretary to write drug name and you can only sign it, etc. A senior physician quote: “If you as a patient cannot read the name of the drug on your prescription, you may be at the mercy of pharmacist’s guess to get the correct drug to cure your illness”.

Wrong Drug Dosage

It has been observed that doctors may err sometimes and write inadvertently wrong (over or under) drug dosages in busy clinics. This is more often seen with drugs used uncommonly or newly introduced drugs. This can put patients to risk especially if the drug has a low toxicity threshold, is potentially toxic (like cancer therapy drugs), or a patient has a serious infection or disease (if the drug dosage is below threshold dosage), etc. This is preventable in a good Medicare system as pharmacists should be able to check drug dosage on the software at the time of dispensing the drug. He must be able to call the physician to let him know if the drug dosage prescribed is what he wants. Thus, pharmacists must have access to make a telephone call to the physician for any doubts about the drug availability, dosage, and instructions. Many clinics/hospitals have an online 24-hour drug information center and physicians can make instant inquiries about drug dosage, toxicities, inter-action, and teratogenic properties.

Spurious Drugs

The spurious drug is a phenomenon seen worldwide since drug company legislation has been relaxed to support trade and business. It is more often seen in the West if drugs are imported from developing countries. In a country like India, spurious drugs are often seen in small urban regions, especially villages. This can be controlled by more stringent legislation of pharmaceuticals, newly introduced drugs or drug formulations, and tighter control by drug control agencies. In the USA, FDA (Food Drug Administration) has set a high standard to control drug quality and safety over the years, and in India, CDSCO is a reputed organization for its activities.

Drug Safety Information

It is an accepted fact in a good Medicare system that a patient prescribed a drug must be counseled about drug safety, dosage, and toxicity. The mechanism of transmitting this information varies from country to country and from society to society depending upon educational status and awareness. This could be given by a physician at the time of consult, by a counselor in the clinic, or by a pharmacist educated for that and supplemented by pamphlets and other educational material. This helps to pick up drug toxicity very early and can save precious lives.