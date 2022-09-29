As the career option

SEHRISH AHSAN JANWARI

The black uniform, the just and the righteousness, the charm and the passion of this fraternity has reached its own zenith since independence. Women are opting law as their profession.

Law students are representing India in the moots and debates at the national and the international level. The first student from Kashmir who got the prestigious scholarship “ RHODES” proved his mettle in this subject. The legal corporate firms are taking the lead.

The options available to the students after completing his or her professional course are innumerable:

Litigation: Every great lawyer has started from scratch. Lawyering is the elitist profession. If a young lawyer is starting at the age of 24, he will reach his own heights in the next ten twenty years. It’s a thriving career which requires patience, hard-work and perseverance.

Academics: After completing graduation in law the person can opt for the LLM program “ masters in law.” One can appear in the competitive exams such as National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Eligibility Test (SET). Pursue their career in teaching and become associate professors and the assistant professors in the teaching line.