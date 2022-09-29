As the career option

SEHRISH AHSAN JANWARI
The black uniform, the just and the righteousness, the charm and the passion of this fraternity has reached its own zenith since independence. Women are opting law as their profession.
Law students are representing India in the moots and debates at the national and the international level. The first student from Kashmir who got the prestigious scholarship “ RHODES” proved his mettle in this subject. The legal corporate firms are taking the lead.
The options available to the students after completing his or her professional course are innumerable:
Litigation: Every great lawyer has started from scratch. Lawyering is the elitist profession. If a young lawyer is starting at the age of 24, he will reach his own heights in the next ten twenty years. It’s a thriving career which requires patience, hard-work and perseverance.
Academics: After completing graduation in law the person can opt for the LLM program “ masters in law.” One can appear in the competitive exams such as National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Eligibility Test (SET). Pursue their career in teaching and become associate professors and the assistant professors in the teaching line.
Corporate law firms: The corporate firms are taking the lead in the legal profession. The corporate sector, technology laws, media laws, digital currency are the subject matter of these corporations in the world.
Judiciary: The students can appear in judicial exams conducted by the State Public Service Commission. The exams of law officers in the secretariat. Public prosecutor, District officers etc. The state’s recruitment in the various departments where law stands as mandatory qualification.
PSU ( Public sector undertakings) : The public sector recruits law officers on the basis of the CLAT score and their own recruitment policy. The power corporation of India, HPCL etc.
Scholarships: There are leading universities in London and in the United States of America who offer admission on scholarships. Various law students have opted for these scholarships such as Rhodes scholarship, chevening scholarships, Central European university etc. They offer subjects which are very interesting.
Civil services: The prestigious service where the success rate of law optional has reached from 12 % to 24% in the past years. In the state services also the optional success rate is increasing. The gold medalist from NLSIU Bangalore, AVINASH RAO, aced this exam in his first attempt.
NGO: NGOs play a pivotal role in delivering justice at the doorsteps. They encourage and inform people about their rights and duties. Women rights oriented NGO participate as paralegals, for the poor and marginalised they make up for the pro bono lawyers. This job leads to a dignified and just nation; examples are Action Aid India, Majlis Manch, Gurai India etc.
This year India is going to have its first women as the Chief Justice of the country. No doubt the representation of women in law provides a dismal picture, but recently Justice Ramana, former chief justice of India has encouraged women to take law as a subject.
People with this profession have moved mountains for the nation. Lawyers, law students, law professors and eminent jurists have always believed in progressive realisation of rights. It creates a dignified life to live.
Sehrish Ahsan Janwari is a Law Graduate and UPSC Aspirant
