ASHA, Nirasha

Hope against Hope

ASHA translates to Hope in Hindi. And Hope sustains life. They are the only hope for women living in backward areas. Their contributions to maternal and child health including immunization and reaching out to poor rural women have been duly acknowledged.

Their outstanding contribution to reducing maternal mortality and Vaccination was hailed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendar Modi in one of his speeches.

“ASHA warriors have played an important role in running a successful COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.”

A few months back, India’s one million ASHA workers received the biggest acknowledgment from WHO’s Global Health Leaders Award 2022 at the 75thWorld Health Assembly in Geneva.

ASHA volunteers have become a backbone of healthcare systems in the erstwhile state of J&K.

Mubeena, one of the disgruntled ASHA workers believes that only appreciation doesn’t make ends meet.

She said that it is true they are not lower-rung government functionaries. But they are playing a pivotal role in every health initiative at the community level.

To ensure greater internal accountability and transparency, they work with Anganwadi Workers (AWW) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

Mubeena laments that their plight is overlooked. They demand enhancement in incentives and social security.

Another ASHA chips in to narrate her story of vulnerability. “During COVID-19 Pandemic, I was shivering. Three attendants helped me to stand up.

I was unwell and tears were rolling down my cheeks. We were discharged from the hospital the next day. In the afternoon, I got a call from the patient and I accompanied her to Lal Ded Hospital and stayed awake for the night on the floor. I didn’t eat anything.”

Ifshana Jan, another ASHA, added, “It was really difficult for us. I toiled hard during Covid Crisis and ensured full vaccination in my jurisdiction” Jan continued that there is no career growth and no fixed remuneration which pushes them to hit the streets to register their peaceful protests and demand their rights. “WHO has recognized our work but the local government has ignored us.”