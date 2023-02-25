ASK THE DOCTOR

What and when is seasonal allergy?
Seasonal allergies, also known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, are allergic reactions that occur during certain times of the year when plants release pollen into the air. In general, spring is the most common time for seasonal allergies.
What are the common symptoms of seasonal allergies in the elderly?
1.
Runny or stuffy nose: Allergies can cause nasal congestion or a runny nose, sometimes accompanied by sneezing.
2.
Itchy eyes, nose, or throat: Seasonal allergies can cause itching in the eyes, nose, or throat, which can be quite bothersome.
3.
Watery eyes: Allergies can also cause the eyes to water, sometimes accompanied by redness and puffiness.
4.
Coughing: Some people with allergies may develop a persistent cough as a result of post-nasal drip.
5.
Fatigue: Allergies can cause fatigue or a feeling of sluggishness, especially if they interfere with sleep.
6.
Headache: Allergies can also cause headaches, which may be mild or severe.
What are the tips for elderly to prevent seasonal allergies?
1.
Check the pollen: Keep an eye on the local pollen and avoid going outside during times when it is high, such as early morning or late afternoon.
2.
Wear protective clothing and face mask: Covering the face and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants can help prevent pollen from getting on the skin. Use a Face Mask.
3.
Keep windows and doors closed: Keep windows and doors closed to prevent pollen from entering the home.
4.
Use an air purifier: Using an air purifier with a HEPA filter can help remove pollen and other allergens from the air inside the home.
5.
Keep the house clean: Regularly vacuuming carpets and dusting can help remove pollen and other allergens from surfaces.
6.
Use saline nasal spray: Saline nasal sprays can help relieve nasal congestion and flush out pollen and other allergens from the nasal passages.
7.
Balanced diet and regular exercise can strengthen your immunity.
What foods are good to be taken in seasonal allergy symptoms?
Certain foods have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce symptoms of seasonal allergies. Some of the best foods to include in your diet during allergy season include:
1.
Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce allergy symptoms.
2.
Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which has natural antihistamine properties.
3.
Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation.
4. Fish: Fishes are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
5.
Nuts: Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation.
6.
Garlic: Garlic has natural antihistamine properties and may help reduce inflammation.
What foods are to be avoided in seasonal allergy symptoms by the elderly?
Some of the foods to avoid during allergy season include:
1.
Cold dairy products: COLD dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt can thicken mucus and worsen congestion, which can exacerbate allergy symptoms.
2.
Processed foods: Processed foods like chips, cookies, and fast food are often high in salt and sugar, which can contribute to inflammation and worsen allergy symptoms.
3.
Alcohol and smoking: Alcohol can cause histamine release and trigger allergy symptoms, particularly in people who are already sensitive to pollen or other allergens. Smoking will worsen the respiratory symptoms.
4.
Spicy foods: Spicy foods can cause nasal congestion and worsen allergy symptoms, particularly for people who are already experiencing congestion or sinus issues.