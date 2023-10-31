Ask The Doctor

Q: What are common winter illnesses?

A: Common winter illnesses include the flu, colds, bronchitis, pneumonia, norovirus, and various seasonal infections.

Q: How can I prevent winter illnesses?

A: You can prevent winter illnesses by practising good hand hygiene, getting a flu shot, maintaining a healthy diet, staying active, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals and stopping smoking and alcohol.

Q: What are the symptoms of the flu?

A: Flu symptoms often include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, and headache.

Q: How is the common cold different from the flu?

A: While cold and flu symptoms can overlap, the flu usually comes on more suddenly and is associated with more severe symptoms, such as high fever and body aches.

Q: Is it possible to get a flu shot during winter?

A: Yes, you can get a flu shot during the winter. It's recommended to get vaccinated before the flu season starts, but it can still be beneficial later in the season.