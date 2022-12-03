Ask the doctor| Infections in the elderly

What are the common symptoms of infections in the elderly?

Early detection of infection can be difficult in older adults due to the frequent absence of typical signs and symptoms.

Instead of classic symptoms of infection, elderly with infections may present with loss of energy, confusion, delirium, decreased appetite or falls.

Many common infections do not present with classic symptoms in older adults.

For example, patients with pneumonia may not have respiratory symptoms, and patients with urinary tract infections may not have dysuria. In many frail elderly, fever is frequently absent with infection.

Elderly may also experience worsening of their chronic diseases during infection. Weakness and loss of energy is commonly seen in gastroenteritis, abdominal infection, urinary infection and chest infection.