Ask the doctor | PNEUMONIA AWARENESS WEEK

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a type of lung infection that can infect one or both of the lungs (double pneumonia).

It causes the tiny air sacs in the lungs to become inflamed and filled with fluid and pus.

It can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

Is pneumonia communicable?

Many types of pneumonia are contagious and are passed via coughing and sneezing. A few types of pneumonia are not contagious, like aspiration pneumonia which is caused by accidentally swallowing food or water into the lungs.

One can get infected by breathing in an airborne droplet with microscopic bacteria or viruses in it, or it could be a tiny piece of food that went down the wrong pipe into the lungs and breeds bacteria.