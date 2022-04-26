Aspergilloma of Lung

A patient, who had previous tubercular infection and successfully treated, is really at loss and unable to understand why he is still not free from complaints of cough and blood even after eradication of tubercular germs from his lung.

During infection period it is quite natural to have the complaint of passage of phlegm and blood while coughing, but after the successful treatment and cure, other complaints like fever, weight loss usually disappear but the problem of recurring episodes of coughing out blood if persists is really perplexing.

A patient fails to understand the exact reason of this recurrent episode, but even our physicians do not realize the exact mechanism causing this problem even after they have given a full successful course of antitubercular treatment.

The ultimate result is that they restart a second course of antitubercular treatment for the next six-months. Majority of our physicians have an erroneous notion that, perhaps inadequate control of tubercular infection is the reason for persistent episode of coughing out blood.