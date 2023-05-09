Aspirin – Revisited

Aspirin is a household name all over the world. This tablet contains acetyl salicylic acid. Interestingly it was historically extracted from willow park but is also contained in several other plants. There is a mention of this agent from times immemorial from 2000 BC “Third dynasty of Ur”.

However, its wide availability in the market was brought out by Dr Felix Hoffmann, a German Chemist for synthetizing it. It is speculated by many that Dr Hoffmann did it under the guidance of Arthur Eichengrun, who first published it in a scientific forum. Dr Arthur was an ex-employee of Bayer pharmaceuticals.

Bayer patented it in 1899 and is still selling it worldwide as Bayer Aspirin. It is off patent for several decades now and is manufactured by several companies. It is one of the cheapest remedies for fever and pain at a cost of 60 paise per pill.

The dose needed is 300 to 150 mgs repeated a few times per day till required. It is also invaluable in treating acute rheumatic fever and associated joint inflammation, where it is needed in much higher doses for 4 to 6 weeks. Corticosteroids are often preferred for this because of more pronounced effect and being much more palatable.

Its use as a pain killer and fever treating medicine has declined considerably after the availability of paracetamol and ibuprofen and a host of non-steroidal analgesics.