Assessing financial productivity of J&K Bank during the COVID-19

J&K Bank is the premier institution that has been playing a key role in boosting the economy of Jammu & Kashmir-be it trade, commerce or industry. It has generated huge employment opportunities directly or indirectly.

It has emerged as the prominent financial institution where depositors are investing their hard earned money in different accounts and the Bank lending it to varied customer segments in diverse sectors of economy. As of now, its presence is spread across the country.

The past three years were almost entirely consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Painful memories are still fresh for the society and anxiety is still high over recent economic fluctuations. These were scary and agonizing times and the impact still lingers on.

The 84th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Bank was scheduled on 24th August, 2022 at 11 AM through video conferencing.

In this write-up, an attempt has been made to assess the financial productivity of the Bank based on an important accounting measure of ‘Value Added Accounting’-the finer aspect of its financial productivity to gauge as to what extent the Bank is on the growth trajectory.

The analysis is based on Bank’s three Annual Financial Reports for the FYs ending 31st March, 2022, 2021 and 2020 respectively available on Bank’s official website https://www.jkbank.com/investor/financials/annualReports.php.