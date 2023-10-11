At The Naala Maar

It is the evening of a long day in June,

The Maar, breezy air and dusky sky,

The sun has bidden adieu just now;

The night is preparing to disentangle her ravenous locks; A star has appeared behind the hill,

As if some lady is holding an evening lamp at the window.

A gold ola is sliding forward in the Maar in beauteous splendour; Many Khojas are sitting inside with a graceful hubble bubble; The musicians are holding a charming concert;

They are tuning to evening melodies an amorous lyric of Mir; The inebriating cups are ever-flowing with fragrance; A marriage party is progressing forward with torches on the side; Children are shouting A fire: A fire: on that side, Sumptuous marriage feast.