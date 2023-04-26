Autopsy of the bluest eye

The novel shows the feeling of “otherness’’ growing inside of them as they traced their peripheral existence in a regime of Eurocentric beauty standards and the plight of the ones in its destitution. The self criticism by the ones devoid of the standard ‘beauty’ tightens like a knot.

The bluest eye is a secret confession of sorrow experienced by one who considers for their natural self to be incapable of love and insufficient for praise.

The yearning for acceptance sets the girls laid on an easel, waiting to be coloured so as the world sees the beauty in them. It is a journey of womanhood and the tyranny faced due to the multidimensional consequences of oppression and how it feeds off the most vulnerable.

The tragedy of being unaccepted is embodied by Claudia and Pecola who struggle for a place in the world with white girls. Pecola’s biggest enemy being her apparent “ugliness’’, her most desired wish is granted to her at the cost of her sanity. The blue eyes through which she wished to see the world are now useless as her perversely received gift is a form of blindness without a stable mind. The emasculation of Cholly Breedlove in the Novel leads to his anger settling on Pecola as he loses his last remaining humanity.

The young girl pays the price of her father’s unresolved conflict as she grew his sin in her womb.

Her delusion and self conviction for coping up with a traumatic experience drives her to a periphery of sense as she spends the rest of her life being emotionally distraught and disturbed.

The author points out how the community as whole failed in the protection of a young girl. And how like earth’s new child, yet to receive our first bath, we step into a new atmosphere where we are forced to feel ugly unless we please a few people and try to untangle the intangible doubts laid for us.