Away from false attachment

Our heart belong to our creator so if we fill it with love of Allah and revert to him and seek sustenance and support only from him we will never get hurt as his hand is the most powerful and unconquerable, his resources are inexhaustible. Nothing is impossible for him.

Islam always teaches us reliance on love and detachment from fragile world. All the five pillars of Islam teach us detachment. If we talk about the first pillar - shahadah. It starts with negation (La). In order to enter Islam we first need to empty our vessel (heart) and assert La illaha ill ul Allah (there is no ‘ilah’ but Allah ).

An ilah is an object of worship. But it is imperative to understand that an ilah is not just something we pray to. An ilah is what we revolve our life around, what we obey and what is of utmost importance to us—above all else. It is something that we live for—and cannot live without. It is something that we need, in the deepest sense of the word.

It is something that if lost, causes absolute devastation. If there is anything—or anyone—other than Allah that we could never give up, then we have a false attachment.

Thus the declaration of faith is the verbal profession of the very detachment we seek to achieve: that the only object of our worship, ultimate devotion, love, fears, and hope is Allah alone. To succeed at freeing oneself from all other attachments, except the attachment to the Creator, is the truest manifestation of tawheed.