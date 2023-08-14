Awful Tale of Drug Abuse

BY DR. MUSHTAQ RATHER

Drug addiction, since last decade, has exploded like a volcano and has taken everyone by shock; unleashing catastrophic consequences not only on drug abuse victims but on entire societal fabric. It is primarily the collective failure of the society.

As an integral stakeholder of the society our approach unfortunately has been disappointing in taking cognizance of any such activity taking place in our vicinity; ignoring its fatal consequences.

We think that drug menace is not related to my immediate family members and therefore why raise voice against it. This denial approach has facilitated drug menace to penetrate deep into the societal set up. Now the situation seems to be out of our control as we have good number of youth to drugs.

The geographical coordinates of Jammu and Kashmir are such that the transit of drugs is easily possible across it. Kashmir valley is thought to be the hardest struck place with drug abuse.

The factors that contribute to the drug menace are multidimensional, ranging from unemployment, conflict-laden past, peer pressure, unfulfilled aspirations and expectations of parents from their children, poverty, and corruption.

It has been reported by researchers that tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, benzodiazepines (sleeping pills like alprax, valium), opiates (like codeine, heroin, morphine) brown sugar, inhalants (like fevicol, SR, glue, paint thinner, petrol, shoe polish etc. ) are the major drugs of abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug addiction has assumed alarming proportions and is increasingly becoming a matter of grave concern, ruining lives of tender souls. There has been a sharp rise in the consumption of hard drugs such as heroin and other opioids.

The data tabled by Union Minister for social justice and empowerment in the parliament send chills down the spine as nearly 10 lakh people of Jammu and Kashmir are victims of drug menace, which has over the years seen an unprecedented upward trend.

The ministry further cited that 1.44 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir are active consumers of cannabis with a shocking figure of 36000 females as co-contributors. This is an utter shock to every conscious soul of the society as the most vulnerable section of the society is increasingly falling prey to the menace of substance abuse.

5.34 lakh men and substantial number of 8,000 women are involved in opioid addiction. Furthermore 1.6 lakh men and 9000 female folk are victims of sedative addiction.

A recent survey conducted by Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar came up with stark revelations that UT of Jammu and Kashmir has even surpassed Punjab, considered by some as the drug menace capital of India.

As per the official figures of Jammu and Kashmir Government, 41,110 drug addicts sought treatment for drug abuse in Kashmir in 2022 as compared to 23,403 a year before, which is nearly double the figure of 2021.