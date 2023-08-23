AYASH ARIF: Journey of a multifaceted talent

Dr. Ayash Arif is an extraordinary individual who has carved a niche for himself in the world of art. With a career spanning almost four decades, he has donned various hats, excelling in academics, film making, journalism, acting, and editing. His journey began when he pursued a Theatre Repertory Course in 1973-74, which laid the foundation for his future endeavours.

In 1974, Ayash Arif made his foray into the world of acting as he joined Doordarshan. His talent and dedication were soon recognized, and he took on leading roles in teleplays, serials, and films. The acclaim and fame he received during this period served as a catalyst for exploring new horizons in the world of entertainment.

Motivated by his success, Ayash Arif ventured into directing and producing programs for Doordarshan. He produced telefilms, documentaries, and entertainment programs for both National and Regional channels. His artistic vision and creativity led him to direct numerous stage plays, earning him the prestigious position of director for Kalidas Theatres, Srinagar, and Festivals for J&K Filmmakers and Artists Cooperative Limited.

Besides his contributions to the entertainment industry, Ayash Arif served as a Media Consultant for the Women and Child Welfare Institute of J&K, showcasing his dedication to using media for social causes.

His academic excellence also led him to serve as Chief Editor at ‘The Daily Kashmiriyat’ and Sub-editor at ‘The Daily Afaaq,’ along with his role as an Executive Producer for M/S Indian Peoples Television.