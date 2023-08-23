AYASH ARIF: Journey of a multifaceted talent

Dr. Ayash Arif is an extraordinary individual who has carved a niche for himself in the world of art. With a career spanning almost four decades, he has donned various hats, excelling in academics, film making, journalism, acting, and editing. His journey began when he pursued a Theatre Repertory Course in 1973-74, which laid the foundation for his future endeavours.
In 1974, Ayash Arif made his foray into the world of acting as he joined Doordarshan. His talent and dedication were soon recognized, and he took on leading roles in teleplays, serials, and films. The acclaim and fame he received during this period served as a catalyst for exploring new horizons in the world of entertainment.
Motivated by his success, Ayash Arif ventured into directing and producing programs for Doordarshan. He produced telefilms, documentaries, and entertainment programs for both National and Regional channels. His artistic vision and creativity led him to direct numerous stage plays, earning him the prestigious position of director for Kalidas Theatres, Srinagar, and Festivals for J&K Filmmakers and Artists Cooperative Limited.
Besides his contributions to the entertainment industry, Ayash Arif served as a Media Consultant for the Women and Child Welfare Institute of J&K, showcasing his dedication to using media for social causes.
His academic excellence also led him to serve as Chief Editor at ‘The Daily Kashmiriyat’ and Sub-editor at ‘The Daily Afaaq,’ along with his role as an Executive Producer for M/S Indian Peoples Television.
Throughout his career, Ayash Arif has demonstrated his versatility by writing numerous screenplays for tele-serials like Nove Te Vow, School for Wives, Midnight Dreams, Guli, and Widow, in addition to several notable short stories. His compelling storytelling in works such as "Reah (The Flame)," "Wache Taluk Vopur Tcaie (The Alien Shadow within)," and "Krehein Gulab (Black Rose)" has captivated audiences and displayed his prowess as a wordsmith.
In 1970, Ayash Arif's journey in the active Theatre Movement of Kashmir began. This platform provided him the space to showcase his directing and acting talents in plays such as Khamosh Adalat Jari Hein, Shakespeare, Seagull, Lash Ghar, Cactus, The Bed Room, Yeh Jam Who Jam, Beghar Bane, and many others. His dedication and brilliance as a stage director were acknowledged when he received the Best Stage Director award in the Annual Youth Drama Festival in 1979 for the play "Tasruf."
His achievements did not end there; Ayash Arif received accolades from the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages in 1985 and 1986, honoring him with the Best Actor Award. Works like Chari Truch and Ghulam Begum Badshah marked significant milestones in his directing career, earning him the Best Director Award in 2001-2002.
As the years progressed, Ayash Arif continued to impress audiences with his creative storytelling and direction. His telefilm "Habba Khatoon" in 2009 solidified his reputation as a skilled director, earning him the Best Director Award. The following year, he received the Best Achievement Award for another telefilm titled "Athwas." Over time, Ayash Arif produced more than 30 documentary films, TV films, tele-serials, musical programs, and operas, showcasing his boundless creativity and commitment to his craft.
Not only has Ayash Arif left a mark on television, but he has also earned recognition through his work on Radio Kashmir Srinagar, where he anchored musical programs such as Mehrab, Gazal, and Aap Ki Farmayesh. His ability to connect with audiences through various media is a testament to his versatility and passion for the arts.
Those who have had the privilege of working with Ayash Arif have nothing but praise for his artistic talent and genuine personality. Rajesh Koul, a former Director at Doordarshan and a media educator, commends Ayash's artistic sensitivity and human sensibilities, highlighting his dedication to his craft and his colleagues.
Dr. Sohan Lal Koul, another associate, lauds Ayash Arif's devotion to theatre and his role in reviving the tradition of theatre in politically challenging times. Ayash's collaborative and cooperative nature is well appreciated by his peers, including Shabir Mujahid, who commends his contribution to the theatre movement.
Ayash's ability to seamlessly transform into a given character is what sets him apart as an actor. His performances are marked by authenticity and emotional depth, captivating audiences and critics alike. In productions like "Hissar" and "Shabrang," he delivered captivating performances that showcased his natural flair and versatility as an actor. One of his most memorable roles was in the tele-serial "Imandaar," where he gave a compelling performance opposite the legendary Sh. Pran Kishore.
As a director, Ayash Arif's vision is as expansive as it is meticulous. He has the remarkable ability to bring out the best in his actors, creating a harmonious and collaborative environment on set. His directed plays, including "Zaal" and "Insaaf," were praised for their nuanced storytelling and powerful performances. Through his directorial work, Ayash has played a vital role in shaping the theater landscape, and his contributions have been lauded by colleagues and peers.
Beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Ayash Arif's work as a media consultant and his involvement with social causes showcase his compassionate and humanistic side. He used his influence and skills to advocate for women and children's welfare, making a positive impact on the lives of many.
Ayash's passion for writing has been another facet of his artistic journey. Through his captivating screenplays and short stories, he has proven to be a talented wordsmith, weaving narratives that leave a lasting impression on readers and viewers alike. His ability to delve into diverse themes and emotions is a testament to his artistic sensibility and literary prowess.
Throughout his illustrious career, Ayash Arif's dedication to theatre and its preservation has been unwavering. Despite challenging political conditions in the region, he tirelessly worked to keep the theatre movement alive, ensuring that the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir remained alive through the arts.
As a mentor and visiting faculty at Meewar University Rajasthan, Ayash has shared his vast knowledge and experience with aspiring artists, guiding the next generation to excel in their artistic pursuits. His passion for teaching and nurturing talent showcases his commitment to the growth and development of the arts.
Beyond the accolades and awards he has received, Ayash Arif remains humble and grounded. His colleagues and associates praise him not only for his artistic brilliance but also for his humility and noble demeanor. He is known for his approachability and willingness to collaborate with others, creating a harmonious and productive creative environment.
Throughout his journey, Ayash has faced challenges and personal struggles, but his determination has never wavered. He has exhibited a resilience that is as impressive as his artistic achievements. His ability to balance academia, media, theatre, and social causes is a testament to his exceptional organizational skills and time management.
