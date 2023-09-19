Ayurveda's Blossoming in Kashmir

In a recent and significant development for healthcare in the picturesque valley of Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken a bold step toward establishing an Ayurvedic College and Hospital. This monumental decision comes as a testament to the growing recognition of Ayurveda's potential in promoting holistic well-being. At the inauguration of the three-day Ayurveda Parv, hosted by the Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Mahasammelan Trust, Ministry of AYUSH, and Directorate of AYUSH-J&K, LG Sinha voiced his support for the age-old practice. He highlighted the importance of Ayurveda in maintaining health, managing diseases, and strengthening the immune system. Such a move signifies the growing revival of this ancient system of medicine not only in Kashmir but also across India.

Ayurveda, often hailed as one of the world's oldest and most comprehensive medical systems, has its roots deeply embedded in the ancient texts of India, particularly in the Vedas, including the Atharvaveda. These ancient scriptures contain hymns and verses that elucidate the principles of healing and medicine, providing the foundation for Ayurveda as we know it today. It's a system of medicine that goes beyond treating just the physical body; it embraces the holistic approach of nurturing the body, mind, and spirit to achieve optimal health.

The cornerstone of Ayurveda is the concept of doshas, which categorises individuals based on their unique balance of vata, pitta, and kapha doshas. This balance is believed to influence a person's overall health and well-being. Ayurveda seeks to restore this equilibrium through dietary adjustments, lifestyle changes, and herbal remedies. In addition to these methods, Ayurveda incorporates therapies such as massage and yoga to promote healing and wellness.