Baba Rishi: The Abode of Baba Payam-ud-Din

The valley of Kashmir which is also called the paradise on earth, owes a lot of its charm to the traditions set in practice by the Rishis. The Rishi order which has made a very important contribution to the ethnicity, cultural harmony, patriotism and religious tolerance has translated into what is known as Kashmiriyat.

Importantly it has also contributed significantly to the spread of Islam in our region.

Sheikh Noor-ud Din, popularly known as Nund Rishi was one of the first Sufi saints who along with the Shaivite yogini, Lal Ded criticised orthodox religious practices and contributed immensely towards this.

Alamdar-e- Kashmir’s teaching were carried on by several sages, but the word Rishi always refers to Baba Payam Uddin Baba Rishi who was a disciple of Baba Zain ud Din.